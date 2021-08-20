W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.16 and the highest is $5.77. W.W. Grainger reported earnings per share of $4.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year earnings of $19.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.05 to $19.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $22.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.87 to $23.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $4.67 on Friday, reaching $434.33. 3,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,204. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $337.25 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,318,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

