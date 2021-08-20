Wagerr Reaches Market Cap of $9.42 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $9.42 million and approximately $16,549.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014226 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00187598 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,563,188 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

