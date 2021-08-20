Walmart Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Walmart in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

NYSE:WMT opened at $150.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $420.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.01.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after buying an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after acquiring an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after acquiring an additional 536,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $105,215,865.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,138,017.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,940,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,034,675 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

