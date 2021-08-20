Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.31. 270,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,411,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.01. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $423.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.50.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $105,215,865.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at $457,138,017.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,940,601 shares of company stock worth $3,602,034,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

