Warburg Research Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €180.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.30 ($86.24) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €131.44 ($154.63).

HLAG stock opened at €208.40 ($245.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1-year high of €230.20 ($270.82). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €191.68.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

