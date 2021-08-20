Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Sets New 1-Year High at $152.61

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $152.61 and last traded at $152.40, with a volume of 10525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In related news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 102.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 10.6% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 498.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 18.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

