Waves Enterprise Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $19.66 million and $398,798.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00137835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00150164 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,697.48 or 1.00026369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.10 or 0.00924524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.33 or 0.06744082 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

