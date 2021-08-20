We Are One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 750 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 20,374 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of FedEx by 15.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 33,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.6% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 20,632 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FDX stock opened at $267.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.10. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.06 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

