We Are One Seven LLC Cuts Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,944,000 after acquiring an additional 46,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,141,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,535,000 after acquiring an additional 142,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $14.02 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

