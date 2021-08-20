We Are One Seven LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.74 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

