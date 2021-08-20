We Are One Seven LLC Invests $205,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General Mills by 38.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 16.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

GIS opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

