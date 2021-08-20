We Are One Seven LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Public Storage by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $322.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $197.06 and a 12 month high of $323.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

