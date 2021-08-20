Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $316,000 in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 10.8% in the first quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,152,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 112,011 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 754.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Merida Merger Corp. I by 158.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCMJ opened at $9.94 on Friday. Merida Merger Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

