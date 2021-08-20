Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 2,465 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $89,381,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,547 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,419,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,919,000 after acquiring an additional 938,405 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $47,619,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,951,000 after acquiring an additional 726,551 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

