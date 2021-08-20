Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vroom by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Vroom by 31.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Vroom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vroom by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,301,199.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,227.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,945,888 shares of company stock valued at $85,052,850. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

