Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MITK opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $910.86 million, a PE ratio of 79.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MITK. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

