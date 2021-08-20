Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG opened at $39.26 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

