Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,427 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,735,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 610,963 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.