Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,152 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLNK opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 3.85.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 34.21% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

