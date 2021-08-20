Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 794 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.