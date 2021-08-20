Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $56.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.30.
Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $47.60 on Thursday. Weibo has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 21,993,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Weibo by 312.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,029,000 after buying an additional 1,396,180 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,304,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,322,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Weibo by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,714 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Weibo
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
