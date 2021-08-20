Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $56.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $47.60 on Thursday. Weibo has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 21,993,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Weibo by 312.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,029,000 after buying an additional 1,396,180 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,304,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,322,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Weibo by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,714 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

