Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0955 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of ERC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.04. 52,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,250. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $13.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

