Wells Financial Advisors INC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,372,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,949. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

