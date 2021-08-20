Wells Financial Advisors INC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 90,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 996.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 129,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 117,375 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.07. 1,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,758. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $86.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

