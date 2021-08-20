Wells Financial Advisors INC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wells Financial Advisors INC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,759,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after buying an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,981. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.72.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.