Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

HOWL has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

HOWL stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $74,850,000. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,716,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,647,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,049,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

