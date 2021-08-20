WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.400-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.56 billion-$13.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.07 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WCC. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.25.

NYSE:WCC traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.86. 374,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

