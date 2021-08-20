Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 908,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 22.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 63.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Shares of NYSE WMC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 244,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,169. The stock has a market cap of $170.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1,494.10, a current ratio of 1,494.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.