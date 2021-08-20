Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 933.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,541.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,443.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $926.88 and a 52 week high of $1,562.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,581 shares of company stock valued at $47,594,587 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

