Whittier Trust Co. Invests $186,000 in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,574,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,887 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 104,467 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,177 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 112,071 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.5252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

