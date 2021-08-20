Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 73.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,505. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $64.01 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

