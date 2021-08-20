Whittier Trust Co. Sells 468 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,391,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 64.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 139,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,884,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.