Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.60.
In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
WGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.
Winnebago Industries Company Profile
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.
