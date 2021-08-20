Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.60.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

