Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 281.46 ($3.68). Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at GBX 279.20 ($3.65), with a volume of 5,452,896 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 254 ($3.32) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 252.38.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

