Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $145.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.33.

AJG opened at $142.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.47.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

