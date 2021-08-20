Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.15.

American International Group stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.95. American International Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $54.96.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Research analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

