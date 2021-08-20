Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 1,750.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WKHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 351.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WKHS. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,653,742. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.72.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

