Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Sells $2,366,350.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $2,366,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Martin J. Vanderploeg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workiva alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00.

WK traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -187.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $140.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 8.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,714,000 after buying an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after buying an additional 72,276 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 11.9% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 470,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,421,000 after purchasing an additional 50,148 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth about $1,599,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.