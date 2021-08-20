Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WKPPF. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Workspace Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays cut shares of Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

WKPPF stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.