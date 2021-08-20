World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Short Interest Up 23.0% in July

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 690,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.02. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INT. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $241,197.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,158.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ira M. Birns acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,062.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after buying an additional 820,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,288,000 after buying an additional 510,196 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,310,000 after buying an additional 480,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 566,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,968,000 after buying an additional 269,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.