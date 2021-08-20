World Token Price Hits $0.0393 on Top Exchanges (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, World Token has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. One World Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. World Token has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $77,136.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00056670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00144744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00150989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,176.35 or 0.99921564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.21 or 0.00911208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.84 or 0.00696504 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,437,500 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

