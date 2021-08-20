Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.
