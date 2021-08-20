Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.