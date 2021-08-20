Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in July

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 130.6 days.

XROLF opened at $106.00 on Friday. Xero has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.60.

Xero Company Profile

Xero Ltd. engages in the provision of online business solutions for small businesses and their advisors. It operates through the Australia and New Zealand, and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Kenneth Drury and Hamish Edwards on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

