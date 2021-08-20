Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Short Interest Up 26.8% in July

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 130.6 days.
XROLF opened at $106.00 on Friday. Xero has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.60.
Xero Company Profile
