Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stake Reduced by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,605 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $22,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLNX. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Xilinx by 40.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,790 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 62.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Xilinx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,498 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.17. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XLNX. Barclays lifted their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

