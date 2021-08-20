XMax Reaches Market Cap of $5.79 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One XMax coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. XMax has a market cap of $5.79 million and $2.35 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XMax has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.17 or 0.00871664 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00109813 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMax (XMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,847,381,195 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.