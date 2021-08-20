Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Receives $17.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

