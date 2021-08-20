Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $13.10.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

