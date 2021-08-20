YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $97.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,436 shares of company stock worth $15,683,156. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

