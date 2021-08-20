YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 40.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.39.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,436 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

