Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Post Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to announce $2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.66 and the lowest is $2.60. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings of $2.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $11.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $11.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $13.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAP. Argus increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 18.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,789. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

